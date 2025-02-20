Orange County to host hazardous and electronic waste collection event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s utilities department invites residents to drop off household hazardous and electronic waste at a community collection event Saturday, February 22, from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Freedom High School.
Residents will have the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous items such as:
- Paint products
- Pesticides
- Propane tanks
- Cooking oil
- Fluorescent lightbulbs
- Car fluids
- Rechargeable batteries
- Household cleaning fluids
- Pool chemicals
Electronics that will also be collected at this event include:
- Cell phones
- Computers
- Tablets
- Televisions (with no rear-projection)
- VCRs
- CD players
- Stereos
⚠⚡ Orange County residents: Stop by Freedom High School between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 22, to dispose of your household hazardous and electronic waste. No commercial waste is accepted. More info: https://t.co/HwCG1CQgO0 pic.twitter.com/SKVvrtWzOf— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) February 20, 2025
Biologically active and radioactive materials, as well as fireworks, ammunition, tires, and prescription drugs will not be accepted. Regular and commercial waste will also not be collected at this event.
