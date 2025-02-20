Orange County to host hazardous and electronic waste collection event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s utilities department invites residents to drop off household hazardous and electronic waste at a community collection event Saturday, February 22, from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Freedom High School.

Residents will have the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous items such as:

Paint products

Pesticides

Propane tanks

Cooking oil

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Car fluids

Rechargeable batteries

Household cleaning fluids

Pool chemicals

Electronics that will also be collected at this event include:

Cell phones

Computers

Tablets

Televisions (with no rear-projection)

VCRs

CD players

Stereos

⚠⚡ Orange County residents: Stop by Freedom High School between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 22, to dispose of your household hazardous and electronic waste. No commercial waste is accepted. More info: https://t.co/HwCG1CQgO0 pic.twitter.com/SKVvrtWzOf — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) February 20, 2025

Biologically active and radioactive materials, as well as fireworks, ammunition, tires, and prescription drugs will not be accepted. Regular and commercial waste will also not be collected at this event.

