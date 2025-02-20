Local

Orange County to host hazardous and electronic waste collection event

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
Orange County Government Florida
Orange County Government Florida Orange County Government Florida (Orange County Government Florida/Orange County Government Florida)
By Leo Vargas, WDBO

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s utilities department invites residents to drop off household hazardous and electronic waste at a community collection event Saturday, February 22, from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Freedom High School.

LISTEN TO MORNING NEWS EXPRESS ON WDBO

Residents will have the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous items such as:

  • Paint products
  • Pesticides
  • Propane tanks
  • Cooking oil
  • Fluorescent lightbulbs
  • Car fluids
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Household cleaning fluids
  • Pool chemicals

Electronics that will also be collected at this event include:

  • Cell phones
  • Computers
  • Tablets
  • Televisions (with no rear-projection)
  • VCRs
  • CD players
  • Stereos

Read: Strong front pushes cooler air into Central Florida

Biologically active and radioactive materials, as well as fireworks, ammunition, tires, and prescription drugs will not be accepted. Regular and commercial waste will also not be collected at this event.

Read: ‘Dynamic Tolling’: FDOT to increase I-4 Express lanes’ price during higher demand

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.


©2025 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!