Strong front pushes cooler air into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After moving through Florida overnight, a strong cold front has brought big changes to our forecast.

Cooler air is back in our area, with an even bigger drop in temperature to come.

Skies will slowly clear as the day progresses, and steady, northerly winds will bring more cool air into the area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

It turns downright cold overnight, with clear skies.

Friday morning lows will be in the low 40s, with 30s likely in areas northwest of Orlando.

Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only reach the low 60s, with a coastal shower possible late.

Warmer weather does return for the weekend.

A weak system will also attempt to develop in the Atlantic, which could bring a stray shower for Saturday.

Highs to start the weekend will be in the low 70s.

More clouds are expected Sunday, with a slightly better chance of a few showers.

Temps for Sunday will be in the low 70s.

A few showers will also be possible to start next week, with highs Monday and Tuesday holding in the 70s.

