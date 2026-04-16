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Orange County deputy saves choking 1-year-old in life-threatening emergency

Quick actions by Deputy Sergio Soares Lemos helped restore the infant’s breathing before being rushed to the hospital

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Orange County deputy saves choking baby boy Deputy saves choking baby (WFTV)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A one-year-old child is expected to recover following a life-threatening choking incident that led to a swift response from an Orange County deputy, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities report that on April 13, 2026, Deputy Sergio Soares Lemos responded to a call about a choking baby. Upon arrival, he promptly evaluated the scene and started life-saving efforts to help the child breathe.

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Officials attributed the child’s survival to Deputy Soares Lemos’ quick response. Once stabilized, the infant was taken to a local hospital for additional assessment and care.

The child is expected to make a full recovery, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency expressed appreciation for the deputy’s response, highlighting his quick thinking and decisive actions during a crucial moment.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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