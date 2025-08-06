Orange County Commission ratifies ICE agreement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners voted 5-2 to ratify the new agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The agreement will allow ICE to request county correctional officers to transport immigration detainees to the Everglades facility called “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Commissioners Nicole Wilson and Kelly Martinez Semrad voted against it.

Mayor Jerry Demings signed the agreement last week after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened his the commissioners’ removal from office.

After the vote, Demings said there will likely be future litigation against the state, but more research by the county attorney is needed first.

Demings has previously expressed concerns about the jail’s capacity to assist ICE.

