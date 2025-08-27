Orange County approves school zone speed detection program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Speed detection cameras are coming to 12 school zones across Orange County.

Commissioners approved the program on Tuesday, joining a growing list of local governments implementing the technology.

Eustis, Orlando, and Osceola County have already approved similar programs.

Orange County says the cameras are meant to deter speeding in areas that were found to have heightened safety risks. Here are the school zones where the cameras will be implemented.

Dr. Phillps Elementary School (District 1)

Hunters Creek Elementary School (District 1)

Rock Springs Elementary School (District 2)

Meadowbrook Middle School (District 2)

Three Points Elementary School (District 3)

Sally Ride Elementary School (District 3)

Discovery Middle School (District 4)

Southcreek Middle School (District 4)

Wedgefield K-8 (District 5)

Cheney Elementary School (District 5)

Oak Hill Elementary School (District 6)

Palmetto Elementary School (District 6)

In each of the 12 school zones, a county study found at least 20 percent of the traffic violated the speed limit.

Once the cameras are installed, anyone caught driving ten miles above the speed limit in the zones during school hours would be automatically billed a 100 dollar fine which is mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

“I don’t think any of us get in the car saying we want to speed today. But time, life, and other things get in the way. What we’re trying to do is prevent casualties and accidents, ” said Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe.

The county says there will be a 30-day public education campaign before cameras go live in 2026.

Eustis was the first city in the state to install these cameras, which resulted in a significant 76 percent reduction in speeding according to the Eustis Police Department. Orange County says national results indicate, the cameras lead to a 70 percent reduction in speeding.

