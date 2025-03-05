Orange County announces funding for Hurricane Ian victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County announces the launch of “Orange County Recovers,” a new program to assist homeowners in recovering from Hurricane Ian.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The program allows low-to-moderate-income homeowners with unresolved damage from the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in September of 2022, to apply online for grants.

At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Demings said that federal funding has been made available for residents to repair, rebuild, or replace their homes.

READ: Strong storm system moves through Central Florida

“After Hurricane Ian, Congress approved a Community Development Block Grant disaster relief funding allocation to help underserved communities in Florida’s hardest hit areas recover from the disaster,” Demings said.

Orange County received a total of $219.7 million, which Demings said will be used for housing, infrastructure, public facilities, and mitigation projects. $35 million of this grant will be used for the “Orange County Recovers” program.

READ: Hit-and-run driver sought in deadly bicycle crash in Orange County

Vendors involved in the home recovery efforts will be selected and paid for by the county.

Watch the full press conference below:

LIVE: Kickoff of Orange County Recovers Program | March 5, 2025 https://t.co/T9GWxtlFPD — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 5, 2025

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.





©2025 Cox Media Group