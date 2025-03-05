Local

Orange County announces funding for Hurricane Ian victims

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
Orange County Government Florida
Orange County Government Florida Orange County Government Florida (Orange County Government Florida/Orange County Government Florida)
By Leo Vargas, WDBO

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County announces the launch of “Orange County Recovers,” a new program to assist homeowners in recovering from Hurricane Ian.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The program allows low-to-moderate-income homeowners with unresolved damage from the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in September of 2022, to apply online for grants.

At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Demings said that federal funding has been made available for residents to repair, rebuild, or replace their homes.

READ: Strong storm system moves through Central Florida

“After Hurricane Ian, Congress approved a Community Development Block Grant disaster relief funding allocation to help underserved communities in Florida’s hardest hit areas recover from the disaster,” Demings said.

Orange County received a total of $219.7 million, which Demings said will be used for housing, infrastructure, public facilities, and mitigation projects. $35 million of this grant will be used for the “Orange County Recovers” program.

READ: Hit-and-run driver sought in deadly bicycle crash in Orange County

Vendors involved in the home recovery efforts will be selected and paid for by the county.

Watch the full press conference below:

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.


©2025 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!