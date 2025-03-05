Strong storm system to impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — An approaching storm system will bring big changes to Central Florida on Wednesday.

We will start Wednesday windy and cool, with morning lows in the upper 60s.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of our area, and wind gusts are expected to be around 30 to 40 mph.

Our area will warm up into the low 80s before the storm system moves through.

A line of showers and storms will move through midday.

Some of the storms could be strong to slightly severe.

Concerns would be damaging winds and hail in the storms.

The rain will clear the area Wednesday night, and it will get cooler following the rain.

Thursday will be breezy and sunny, with highs in the 60s.

Overnight temps will fall into the 40s, so grab the sweatshirts for Friday morning.

