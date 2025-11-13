Local

‘Operation Dirtbag’ nabs over 150 illegal immigrant sex offenders in Florida, DHS reports

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem
ORLANDO, Fla. — Details of a statewide operation were released in a press release by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday. Secretary Kristi Noem first addressed the operation during an interview with Fox on Wednesday.

The operation is the latest in the state to target illegal immigrants as a part of the Trump administrations continued crackdown. In that release, the department describing that more than 230 criminal illegal aliens where arrested. Their convictions range from “sexual assault of minors, rape, lewd and lascivious conduct, child exploitation, battery and attempted homicide.”

During a press conference from Miramar on Thursday, Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan cited Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership as a key point as to the success of the operation.

As of July 10th, all Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers are, “federally certified to enforce immigration laws under the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 287(g) program.”

