Online tutoring available for students

ORLANDO, Fla. — As students head back to school, parents are reminded of the importance of staying on top of their children’s grades, especially if they are struggling academically.

There are online resources for students who need some extra help.

One is Khan Academy, which provides free instructional materials that students can access anytime.

Another, Varsity Tutors, offers both paid one-on-one tutoring sessions and free educational resources.

In addition to online resources, many schools offer peer-to-peer tutoring programs, where students help each other with challenging subjects. These programs are typically free and can be a great way for students to receive personalized assistance from their peers.

