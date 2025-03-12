Officials warn of “post-storm fraud” as Longwood neighborhood hit by tornado continues recovery

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Clean-up and recovery efforts are underway one day after an EF-2 tornado ripped through a Longwood neighborhood.

Several homes were damaged, and one home collapsed in the Whispering Winds community, but officials said ‘miraculously’ no one was injured.

Wind speeds reached 115 miles per hour and sent shingles flying off roofs , toppled trees, and broke windows.

On Tuesday, Seminole County Emergency Management was on the ground coordinating clean-up.

“We’re picking up all those trees we pushed to the side. So, this is a huge, huge task. It’ll probably take a couple of days,” said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris.

According to Harris, the County Emergency Operation Center is at a level 2 activation to assist homeowners with recovery. A citizen hotline is also operating that can link residents in need with non-profits willing to help. That number is (407) 665-0000.

Meanwhile, teams deployed by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis were also on the ground monitoring for fraud.

Channel 9 watched as contractors, debris removal workers, and roofers flooded the neighborhood in the hours after the tornado touched down.

According to the CFO’s office, two teams consisting of nine sworn law enforcement officers have already been deployed to the neighborhood to educate and inform the public on signs of post-storm fraud. An additional team will be deployed on Wednesday to assist with anti-fraud efforts in the community.

“DON’T SIGN ANYTHING! Bad actors, scam artists, and illegal contractors will be ready to knock on your door and take advantage of you and your family long before first responders ever arrive. These fraudsters want to come between you and your recovery,” said Patronis.

The office provided the following advice to homeowners

Common Indicators of Post-Storm Fraud include:

A contractor, service provider (i.e., tree removal or debris removal company, etc.), or restoration professional who offered to waive or discount your insurance deductible.

A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional that has received payment and has failed to provide any repairs to your home.

A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who offered to provide repairs at a cash-only discounted rate and has failed to provide repairs to your home.

A contractor, service provider, or restoration professional who has failed to provide any repairs to your home and has stopped responding to your contact attempts.

Insurance Consumer Services Resources:

Call our statewide toll-free Insurance Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236) - Out-of-State Callers: (850) 413-3089

Insurance Helpline is available 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Eastern Monday - Sunday

Visit MyFloridaCFO.com/divisions/consumers for insurance assistance online or by email at Consumer.Services@myfloridacfo.com .

To report suspected fraud, call the Department’s toll-free Insurance Fraud Tip Hotline at 1-800-378-0445 or visit MyFloridaCFO.com.

