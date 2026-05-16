Officer in deadly chase that killed bystander suspended 18 days, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer involved in a deadly chase that ended with a bystander pinned underneath a patrol truck will keep his job, according to internal affairs records obtained by 9 Investigates.

The records show Officer Christopher Moulton violated several department policies during the chase that killed 56-year-old Gerald Neal.

According to the records, Moulton received an 18-day suspension for three sustained policy violations.

9 investigates has been asking questions about the chase since it happened.

According to the internal investigation obtained by 9 Investigates, the chase was never authorized. The department policy states pursuits are only allowed if the suspect was involved in a forcible felony: a serious crime including murder, kidnapping, and armed sexual battery.

The chase that killed Neal began during a traffic stop where the suspect had an unreadable license plate.

The report stated the incident represented “A clear departure from the department’s policy and procedure regarding vehicle pursuits.”

Investigators found Moulton chased the suspect without activating emergency lights, broke traffic rules during the chase, and “operated unmarked vehicle at speeds reaching approximately 90 miles per hour, well beyond what would be considered safe or reasonable for a residential area.”

Records show Moulton used vacation time to receive pay during his 18-day suspension.

The lieutenant who issued the discipline said he reviewed seven years of similar violations. Prior discipline in those cases ranged from an oral reprimand to a 240-hour suspension for a vehicle pursuit violation. Moulton received about half that, with a 144-hour suspension.

Former Boca Raton police Chief Andrew Scott, who reviewed the records obtained by 9 Investigates, criticized the punishment.

“The discipline that’s been issued to this officer or recommended is woefully inadequate,” Scott said.

When asked whether the officer would have kept his job at Scott’s agency, he responded, “No, he would not, I would have recommended termination.”

Scott now works as a law enforcement consultant. He has a doctoral degree in criminal justice and wrote his dissertation on police motor vehicle pursuits.

He told Channel 9 Orlando’s policies were written according to the best safety practices but stated “this pursuit violated every tenant of the agency’s policies and well-established police practices and procedures.”

Neal’s nephew Jeremiah Davis told Channel 9 it’s hard to believe the officer is still employed, telling us he does not believe justice was served.

“I believe that he should have been fired at least,” said Davis.

According to the investigation, Moulton did express regret and admit he “exercised poor judgement.”

He stated to investigators, “Knowing what I know now, I never would’ve tried to stop the vehicle at all.”

A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department sent 9 Investigates a statement saying:

“Following the full investigation, it was determined that the officer violated department policy. As a result, the officer received discipline consistent with department policy, applicable procedures, and the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. Our policies and disciplinary standards are consistent with law enforcement agencies across Central Florida and throughout the state.”

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