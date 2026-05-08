OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howats joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Scott Howats joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News amid the ongoing breach of the web-based learning management system, Canvas.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The cybercriminal group ShinyHunters took over the Canvas domain and is currently holding the platform hostage, threatening to release sensitive data should Canvas refuse to pay ransom. Data includes millions of Social Security numbers; conversations between students and teachers; student grades and data, among other personal information.

READ: Central Florida schools on alert after hacker group claims massive Canvas breach

Politico reports that nearly 9,000 schools and universities across the country have been affected by the breach.

Howats stated that OCPS is taking steps to ensure security.

Click below for the full interview.

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