Ocoee City Commission approves police partnership with ICE

The Ocoee City Commission voted yesterday to allow the Ocoee Police Department to work with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), making Orange the latest Florida county to announce plans for handling illegal immigration.

The partnership will see one officer undergo training for the 287(g) Task Force Model which, according to ICE, “serves as a force multiplier for law enforcement agencies to enforce limited immigration authority with ICE oversight during their routine police duties.”

The selected officer will have had to have served with the police department for at least two years and will be required to do 40 hours of training.

Police Chief Vincent Ogburn says that this new partnership with ICE will not significantly alter the way the department handles business, and that the officer appointed will only take action should they come across someone who is wanted for criminal charges.

“You’re not assigned to this job daily,” Ogburn said. “You have your job and, as a result of coming in contact with someone who has criminal charges and they have a warrant out for their arrest in this system, that’s when action will be taken.”

