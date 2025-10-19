Ocala officers cleared in shooting involving a bank robbery suspect

OCALA, Fla. — The two Ocala officers who shot a bank robbery suspect back in May have been cleared, according to the police department’s spokesperson.

The state attorney said the use of deadly force was “reasonable and lawful,” so the officers will not be charged.

According to police, Randall Lee Williford, Amanda Jean Bishop, and Andre Javon Baker worked together to rob the TD Bank on 17th Street.

Deputy Chief Lou Biondi said the suspects then led officers on a chase, going around 90 mph.

That chase ended when the fleeing driver lost control and crashed into a retention pond near the 4400 block of Maricamp Road.

Biondi said two suspects stayed with the crashed vehicle, while Williford got out and approached officers with a handgun.

Biondi said Williford ignored police orders to drop the gun, raising it up instead. He said at that point, the police shot him.

The suspect was hit in the right wrist. The injury was not life-threatening.

The deputy chief said that after the other two were removed from the vehicle, all three were rushed to the hospital.

Williford, 37, is charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and kidnapping.

The other two suspects, Bishop, 34, and Baker, 36. Both are charged with robbery with a firearm. Bishop also faces charges of fleeing and eluding police with disregard for the safety of people or property.

As for Williford’s kidnapping charge, Biondi said he forced a bank teller to leave with them to help them get out. He said the teller was released when the suspects got to their vehicle.

Bishop and Baker were able to bond out of jail. Williford is still in jail and will remain in prison until his trial.

The state attorney’s office has closed the criminal investigation regarding the officers, but the department has not said when the two officers can return to regular duty.

