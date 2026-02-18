No more iguana pie for Florida pizza shop

A Florida pizzeria has stopped selling its viral iguana-meat pizza due to regulatory concerns.

Bucks Coal Fired Pizza in North Palm Beach created the “Everglades Pizza” with iguana, venison, alligator, bacon, cheese, and ranch dressing.

Iguanas fell from trees during a cold snap in Florida, prompting the pizzeria to use the invasive species in their dish.

While iguana meat is edible and commonly consumed in other regions, serving it in the U.S. raised unusual regulatory questions for the pizzeria.

Owner Frankie Cecere mentioned receiving about 1500 calls for the iguana pizza and facing backlash over perceived animal cruelty issues.

Despite the dish’s popularity, the pizzeria has halted sales of the iguana pizza for now, due to regulatory concerns and complaints to the Health Department.

