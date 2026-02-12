Florida man goes viral for frying iguanas outside Waffle House

A Florida man gained attention for frying up iguanas and serving them with waffles in a Waffle House parking lot.

YouTuber Ryan Iz Fishing marinated the iguana meat in buttermilk, pickle juice, and seasoning before frying it and serving it with waffles.

The video quickly circulated online, with viewers reacting to the unconventional dish.

This isn’t the first time fallen iguanas have been turned into viral content in Florida, as others have also showcased cooking the invasive species.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows residents to humanely kill iguanas on private property to control their population.

