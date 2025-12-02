No big winner means Powerball jackpot keeps on growing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot continues to swell.

The Florida Lottery said no one nationwide matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Dec. 1 drawing.

The numbers drawn Monday night were: 5-18-26-47-59.

The Powerball was 1.

The Power Play was 3X.

The last time a someone won the Powerball jackpot was in early September.

Wednesday’s jackpot is expected to grow to a colossal $775 million.

