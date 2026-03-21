New leads emerge in nearly 20-year-old case of missing Brevard County woman

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 20 years after Brandy Hall vanished, Palm Bay Police say new leads are bringing movement in the case.

Hall, a mother of two and volunteer firefighter, was last seen on August 17, 2006, leaving the Malabar Fire Station.

Days later, investigators found her pickup truck submerged in a Palm Bay Pond with blood inside, but Hall was never found.

Over the years, tips have come in, but they haven’t led to Hall. Now, detectives say a recent re-examination of the case and new interviews have uncovered fresh information pointing to an undisclosed area of interest. That location was searched twice this week.

Police say Hall has not yet been located, but the investigation remains active.

In a statement to Channel 9, Hall’s daughter Taylor, who was just 10 years old when her mother disappeared said she’ll keep pushing for answers. She also told us, “Even though this specific tip did not lead to finding my mom’s remains, I still stand by that feeling,” she wrote. “Something about this time, and the team now working her case, feels different. I truly believe we are finally moving in the right direction toward finding my mom’s remains and holding everyone involved in her murder accountable.”

Palm Bay Police say since news of the new lead became public, detectives have received several additional tips and are actively following up.

Investigators stress the case remains ongoing and say protecting its integrity is critical as they continue their search for Hall.

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