New health warning issued on ultra-processed foods as study highlights major risks

A new report published in the European Heart Journal reveals that consuming ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is associated with a 19 per cent higher risk of heart disease and a significantly increased risk of cardiovascular death.

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UPFs, such as packaged snacks and mass-produced cakes, are linked to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

The report, led by cardiology experts, emphasizes the need to limit UPF consumption to prevent cardiovascular risk factors and disease.

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The study suggests that reducing UPFs and opting for whole or minimally processed foods could improve heart health and overall well-being.

The British Heart Foundation recommends simple swaps to lower UPF intake and promote a healthier diet.

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