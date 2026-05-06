New battery design aims to help prevent child deaths

Energizer has introduced the Ultimate Child Shield coin batteries, including the CR2032 used in Apple AirTag, to address safety concerns related to swallowing coin batteries.

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The batteries feature a “no-burn technology” that aims to prevent ingestion burns if swallowed.

They’re dubbed “child-resistant,” having a nontoxic food dye that turns blue on contact with saliva, and a bitter-tasting coating to deter swallowing, but it is still not considered safe for children to ingest.

They will be available in sizes 2032, 2025, and 2016.

The Ultimate Child Shield batteries are now available in the United States, with pricing details yet to be disclosed.

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