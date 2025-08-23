New 5-star hotel coming to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A five-star luxury hotel has been given the green light by Daytona Beach city commissioners.

A developer plans to build the Pearl Beach Club Hotel on a vacant plot of land on State Road A1A and Bostwick Avenue.

It will be 24-stories tall and feature multiple pools, an oceanfront bar, a restaurant and spa. The rooms will be larger than a typical hotel.

This is the second project to be approved on the beachside in the last two years. The other is a 25-story condo building, which will eventually become the Silver Beach Condos, on A1A and the Silver Beach approach.

The last time a tourism-based development happened on the beach was in 2018 when the Hard Rock Hotel opened.

People hope the recent movement to revitalize vacant lots by the beach continues.

“I think it would draw a lot more people who are looking for something fancier and looking to spend more money, so I think that would help,” said Emily Leckey.

Developers are now in the process of securing proper permits to begin construction.

The work is expected to take about two and a half years.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group