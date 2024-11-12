Near-record highs Tuesday before cool fronts bring changes this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another very warm day on Tuesday.

Our area will see near-record highs Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper-80s.

After an elevated chance of rain on Monday, our chances of rain will be low over the next few days.

Temperatures will start to lower over the rest of the week after a couple of weak fronts move into our area.

Highs over the weekend will be around 10 degrees cooler, with sunny skies and low rain chances.

