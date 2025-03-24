Nationwide Uprising to Save USPS Reaches Melbourne as Protesters Demand an End to Privatization Push

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Sunday, dozens of current and retired postal workers gathered in downtown Melbourne to fight a powerful, nationwide movement to save the U.S. Postal Service.

Protesters spent the day holding informational pickets, handing out leaflets, speaking with customers, and chanting the importance of a public Postal Service.

The protest was against ongoing efforts to privatize and restructure the USPS, an independent agency of the executive branch that operates like a business.

According to the USPS, the agency does not receive tax revenues to support operations and competes for customers. The success of the Postal Service depends on a culture of operational precision and world-class performance and innovation.

Postal privatization could mean the end of reliable, affordable services, it would also eliminate more than 600,000 union jobs.

“Every five or two years we got to fight for something. It’s like we just want to be left alone,” said Sante Zeppieri, President of NALC branch 2689.

With signs reading “USPS Is Not for Sale!” and “Save Our Postal Service!”, demonstrators demanded urgent action to protect an institution millions of Americans rely on daily.

The Postal Service has the largest physical and logistical infrastructure of any non-military government institution.

The NALC Branch 2689 rally was part of a coordinated effort spanning cities across the nation and has gained momentum as concerns over privatization grow.

Zeppieri said the protests started after the new presidential administration wanted to fire the Postal Board of Governors and shift Postal Service operations to the Commerce Department.

Zeppieri said the corporate control of the USPS would mean skyrocketing postage costs, layoffs for millions, and mail delays. It also threatens the delivery of critical items like medication and mail-in ballots.

“We just want to fight like hell to keep our jobs, stay employed like we have been, and keep serving the American people. That’s really what it’s all about,” said Scott Stanley, Vice President OF NALC Branch 2689

Under the proposed plans, restructuring the USPS would shift operations into the hands of private corporations, stripping away the commitment to universal, affordable mail delivery. Critics argue that such a move would devastate small businesses, disproportionately impact low-income families, and put millions of postal-related jobs at risk.

As protests continue, organizers stress that time is running out to stop this dangerous shift. They urge citizens to contact congressional representatives demanding they stand against USPS privatization.









