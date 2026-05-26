NASA to share updates on Moon Base mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA leaders are planning to share new details on Tuesday on the development on its mission to establish a long-term human presence on the moon.

The agency plans to share updates on its Moon Base at 2 p.m. from its headquarters in Washington.

The Moon Base initiative is a long-term lunar exploration and infrastructure project.

It is designed to enable sustained human presence and expanded scientific and commercial activity at the moon’s South Pole.

This effort is part of planes to send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the moon for scientific discovery and economic benefits and to build a foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will participate in the news conference.

Officials at the briefing will discuss program progress, new industry partners and mission plans.

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