Multiple schools across Florida faced with a false bomb threat

ORLANDO, Fla.- Over 40 schools received an anonymous ‘swatting” email Tuesday evening, including three here in Central Florida.

Brevard, Sumter, and Seminole County School Districts all received the same email.

Brevard County Public Schools was one of the first to send a release to parents on Tuesday.

The message noted that the threat was not credible and students would be okay to go to school the next day.

Sumter County School District posted on their social media with a similar response.

Moving forward, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and FBI will be further investigating the situation.

According to the district, schools across the Sumter County will see increased police presence on campuses.

