Flash flood warning in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flash Flood Warning for...Northeastern Orange County in east central Florida...

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urbanareas, highways, streets and underpasses as well asother poor drainage and low-lying areas.* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...Orlando and Azalea Park.

A flood advisory is in effect in Orange County until 5:30 p.m.

A flood advisory is also in effect in Marion County until 6:30 p.m.

The front is still stuck nearby, and heavy rain will continue through and just past sunset tonight. Expect another round of more than 2-3 inches of rainfall with areas of flooding possible.

After several areas have received over 3-5 inches of rain over the past seven days, a rare taste of early Fall is in the forecast by late week. Areas, especially northwest of Interstate 4, are likely to see first 60s at night return

