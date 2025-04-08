Multiple Central Florida suspects arrested in international child porn ring, AG says

TAMPA, Fla. — Seven Central Florida men are facing charges in connection to an international child pornography ring. The announcement came Monday from Florida’s attorney general.

Investigators say the men bought the material through ads seen on TikTok.

The alleged ringleader, Florida’s attorney general says, is in Turkey. A warrant is out for his arrest, and investigators are working to extradite him to Florida.

This is an investigation that started in July of 2024. An FDLE agent was doing a criminal review of a website known to advertise child sexual abuse material. That’s when they discovered a user selling the content.

Undercover detectives say they found multiple listings from the same seller. The undercover investigators say they found a chat room where they were connected to a site that distributed the material for $100.

“Our agent purchased 6.7 terabytes of child pornography. 6.7 is 1.2 million videos and pictures,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

The men face several charges, including the purchase of child abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said many of them found the site through TikTok, stating “It’s not hard to find.” He vowed to “crackdown” on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The following suspects have been charged of conspiracy to commit RICO, purchase of child sexual abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Brett Ryan Moore, 40, of Orange City

Brett Allen Snodderly, 46, of Clearwater

Frankie Pineiro Jr., 27, of Groveland

Michael Andrew Warden, 31, of Kissimmee

Jacob Ross Conly, 24, of Fern Park

Kody Vance Jordan-Muti, 30, of Palm Bay

Israel Cole Thompson, 32, of Lakeland

Investigators said they are also looking for two additional suspects on various charges. They were identified as Ximena Del Real Maqueda of Portland, Oregon, and Mehmet Bozuyuk of Adana, Turkey.

