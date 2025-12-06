Local

Most license plate frames are now illegal in Florida under new law

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — In news that may have slipped under your radar, your favorite license plate frame may now actually be illegal.

In a law passed on October 1, 2025, Florida now prohibits any obstruction of license plates, making it a second-degree misdemeanor under House Bill 253 and statute 320.061.

The new legislation makes it illegal to block, cover, distort, or even slightly obscure a Florida license plate, with penalties including up to 60 days in jail or a $500 fine for knowingly driving with an obscured plate.

License plate frames are permitted only if they do not cover the numbers or letters, the registration decal, the word ‘Florida,’ or any part of the plate border.

If a frame overlaps even a sliver of the plate’s design, it is likely illegal.

