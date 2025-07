ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is being monitored for additional development over the next several days as it moves generally toward the WNW and the far eastern Caribbean.

Environmental conditions are somewhat favorable for it to gain some organization; currently, it has a 20% chance of formation.

WEATHER 7/18

