‘Merry Birthday’ cake from Publix takes, well, the cake!

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Publix 'Merry Birthday' cake (Publix)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve all got them. The friend or relative whose birthday falls in the most unfortunate month imaginable. December.

Between all the holidays, gift giving, and the general hustle and bustle this time of the year, it can sometimes lead to an unremarkable birthday celebration for some. But Publix, in their new holiday ad, wants those with a birthday inside the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ to know they haven’t been overlooked.

The new cake from the grocer, with one of the better bakeries across the country, is a two-tiered cake and would look right at home on a desert table next to the Grinch himself.

According to Publix, “The Merry Birthday Cake is part birthday cake and part holiday dessert. It’s made with two tiers of six-layer cakes iced with pink buttercream and topped with green buttercream Christmas trees and white buttercream swirls. This cake is available in your choice of chocolate or vanilla and serves 18-22.”

December is one of the least common birth months, with December 25th being the least common birthdate. Outside of the leap day February 29th of course.

24-hours notice is needed for Publix bakers to put together this center piece of your forced holiday-themed birthday celebration. But at least you’ll have a great looking, and delicious, cake!

Pricing starts at $89.99 and you can order here.

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.

