McDonald’s is bottling pickle juice and giving it to athletes

McDonald’s has introduced a pickle juice sports drink for athletes, which has a scientific basis for muscle recovery.

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The fast food giant is partnering with Auckland FC in New Zealand to provide leftover pickle juice to players as a remedy for muscle cramps.

The decision was inspired by players reaching for pickle juice during games, and the chain aims to utilize its excess pickle juice to support athletes.

Simon Kenny, Head of Communications at McDonald’s New Zealand, explains the decision to provide pickle juice, stating, “If our leftover pickle juice helps keep players moving, then we’re all for it.”

While the concept may seem unconventional, the partnership highlights the potential benefits of pickle juice for sports performance and recovery.

American McDonald’s stores have not yet adopted the pickle juice sports drink for athletes.

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