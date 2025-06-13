Local

Mattel and OpenAI form new partnership

By Laurel Lee
Barbie dolls FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York. Mattel reports earnings Thursday, April 26. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, is partnering with OpenAI to introduce A.I. technology into its products

The collaboration aims to enhance play experiences and expand the reach of Mattel’s brands. While the first A.I.-powered product is set to launch later this year, the company has not revealed which brand will be the first to incorporate the technology.

“By using OpenAI’s technology, Mattel will bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy and safety,” Mattel said in the statement.

Mattel’s strategic shift under CEO Ynon Kreiz includes leveraging intellectual property and exploring new technologies like A.I. to drive innovation.

Despite past controversies over A.I.-enabled toys, Mattel assures that privacy and safety will be top priorities in its partnership with OpenAI.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

