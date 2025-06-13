Mattel and OpenAI form new partnership

Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, is partnering with OpenAI to introduce A.I. technology into its products

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The collaboration aims to enhance play experiences and expand the reach of Mattel’s brands. While the first A.I.-powered product is set to launch later this year, the company has not revealed which brand will be the first to incorporate the technology.

READ: Meta is cracking down on AI ‘nudify’ apps

“By using OpenAI’s technology, Mattel will bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy and safety,” Mattel said in the statement.

Mattel’s strategic shift under CEO Ynon Kreiz includes leveraging intellectual property and exploring new technologies like A.I. to drive innovation.

READ: Disney, Universal sue image creator Midjourney for copyright infringement

Despite past controversies over A.I.-enabled toys, Mattel assures that privacy and safety will be top priorities in its partnership with OpenAI.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group