Meta is cracking down on AI ‘nudify’ apps

AI is reshaping the world with tangible benefits that can improve daily life, such as easing traffic congestion and diagnosing diseases early.

On an individual scale, AI can be used for real-time translations, coding, automating tasks, learning complex topics, and creative applications like video and image generation.

However, the misuse of AI technology, such as generating deepfakes and explicit content without consent, presents challenges.

Meta has filed a lawsuit against a company behind AI-generated nude image apps for circumventing ad review processes, taking steps to prevent such ads on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The company plans to share information with other tech companies to combat similar violations and is implementing additional defenses to detect inappropriate ads.

The company listed on the suit is Joy Timeline HK Limited, the maker of CrushAI.

Meta has also faced challenges with shady advertisers using AI-manipulated videos of public figures to promote scams.

