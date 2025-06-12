Local

Meta is cracking down on AI ‘nudify’ apps

By Laurel Lee
The fact-checking apparatus had been handled by third-party organizations.
Meta (Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By Laurel Lee

AI is reshaping the world with tangible benefits that can improve daily life, such as easing traffic congestion and diagnosing diseases early.

On an individual scale, AI can be used for real-time translations, coding, automating tasks, learning complex topics, and creative applications like video and image generation.

However, the misuse of AI technology, such as generating deepfakes and explicit content without consent, presents challenges.

Meta has filed a lawsuit against a company behind AI-generated nude image apps for circumventing ad review processes, taking steps to prevent such ads on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The company plans to share information with other tech companies to combat similar violations and is implementing additional defenses to detect inappropriate ads.

The company listed on the suit is Joy Timeline HK Limited, the maker of CrushAI.

Meta has also faced challenges with shady advertisers using AI-manipulated videos of public figures to promote scams.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!