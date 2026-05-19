Master Sommelier George Miliotes Returns to Orlando with New Dr. Phillips Center Wine Series

One of the world’s most elite wine experts is returning to Central Florida for a new season of immersive tasting experiences.

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Master Sommelier George Miliotes—one of just 293 in the world—will host “Tasting with Master Sommelier George Miliotes” at Judson’s Live inside the Dr. Phillips Center, running from June 7, 2026 through February 7, 2027.

The interactive series blends blind tasting with storytelling, giving guests a chance to explore wine in a more personal and approachable way. Each event is designed to help participants trust their own palate while discovering new wines.

The lineup includes an introduction to blind tasting, returning fan-favorite sessions, a red wine showcase, a sparkling wine experience, and a final Grand Cru Reserve event featuring rare selections.

Miliotes, who owns Wine Bar George at Disney Springs, is known for turning wine education into an engaging, shared experience.

Tickets and full event details are available at drphillipscenter.org.

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