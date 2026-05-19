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Master Sommelier George Miliotes Returns to Orlando with New Dr. Phillips Center Wine Series

Tasting with Master Sommelier George Miliotes returns to Judson’s Live

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
Orlando’s George Miliotes at Judson’s Live Orlando’s George Miliotes Brings Back Popular Wine Tasting Series at Judson’s Live
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

One of the world’s most elite wine experts is returning to Central Florida for a new season of immersive tasting experiences.

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Master Sommelier George Miliotes—one of just 293 in the world—will host “Tasting with Master Sommelier George Miliotes” at Judson’s Live inside the Dr. Phillips Center, running from June 7, 2026 through February 7, 2027.

The interactive series blends blind tasting with storytelling, giving guests a chance to explore wine in a more personal and approachable way. Each event is designed to help participants trust their own palate while discovering new wines.

The lineup includes an introduction to blind tasting, returning fan-favorite sessions, a red wine showcase, a sparkling wine experience, and a final Grand Cru Reserve event featuring rare selections.

Miliotes, who owns Wine Bar George at Disney Springs, is known for turning wine education into an engaging, shared experience.

Tickets and full event details are available at drphillipscenter.org.

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Michelle Wargo

Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Michelle Wargo is an award-winning reporter and producer. Her multifaceted career encompasses on-air broadcasting, television and radio production, film, marketing, and public relations, consistently demonstrating her ability to develop and execute impactful stories and communications strategies.



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