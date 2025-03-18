Marion County lawmaker pushes bill promoting development

A Marion County lawmaker’s new bill looking to restrict county rules on development passed through the Senate Committee on Monday with a 5-3 vote.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

State Senator Stan McClain, R-Ocala’s proposed bill, SB 1118, aims to do away with rural protections established by local governments as a way to “protect reasonable agricultural activities conducted on farm lands from duplicative regulation and to protect the property rights of agricultural land owners” by regulating state development rules and make them more consistent across the state.

If passed, the bill will restrict county rules on land development, taking control of such matters away from local governments, and give developers access to previously protected agricultural land. By naming certain agricultural lands as “agricultural enclaves,” developers will be able to bypass local zoning laws.

Delete language authorizing the owner of an agricultural enclave to apply for a comprehensive plan amendment

Require a supermajority vote for the adoption of certain comprehensive plans and plan amendments

Require that local land development regulations establish minimum lot sizes within certain zoning districts to accommodate the authorized maximum density

Specify that certain parcels may be subject to a recreational covenant and that certain recreational facilities and amenities are not part of a common area

It will also overturn last year’s decisions made by Seminole County voters, when 82% of Seminole County voters chose to reinforce the county’s rural boundaries, as well as require the vote of a Supermajority in order to “remove property from that portion of the County that is designated as ‘Rural Area.’”

A similar referendum passed in Orange County, as 73% of voters chose to establish a rural boundary in the eastern part of the county. If passed, SB 1118 will overturn this decision, as well.

READ: Orange County’s Charter Review Commission set to vote on amendment protecting rural land

The bill arises from McClain’s claim that the “inconsistent application of current [development] laws has led to a disconnect between development approvals and their subsequent execution.

“One day, we’re approving developments,” said McClain at the Senate Committee on Community Affairs on Monday, “and the next day, we’re trying to stop developments.”

McClain hopes that, through SB 1118, development rules will be streamlined, thus making it easier to build new homes in the area.

The bill has been controversial since its initial proposal in February 2025, receiving opposition from both sides. One of the bill’s most ardent opposers is David Bear, president of the nonprofit organization Save Seminole County.

“It is absolutely reprehensible that developers and legislators in Tallahassee would attempt to undermine and preempt Orange and Seminole County residents’ democratic choices [to preserve agricultural land in their counties],” writes Bear in the description for the Save Rural Seminole County’s Change.org petition. “We voted for these Rural Boundaries at the overwhelming numbers of 73% and 83% and have a right to home rule. Tallahassee MUST honor the work we’ve done to ensure our communities grow smart, not disregard us to please the developer’s lobbyists.”

Bear, Save Seminole County, and other opposers worry that, should the bill pass, it would “encourage fiscally irresponsible growth, leading to more taxpayer costs for roads, utilities, and public services,” among other strains on county resources such as water, sewer, and electricity.

A companion bill in the Florida House, HB 1209, has yet to go to floor, and does not include the recent changes made to the Senate bill by Sen. McClain.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.





©2025 Cox Media Group