Man who killed Edgewater Officer David Jewell sentenced to life in prison

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing Edgewater police Officer David Jewell will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Eduardo Labrada Machado, 25, was sentenced Monday after taking a plea deal in the September 2025 killing.

Machado had been facing the death penalty if convicted at trial.

Judge Elizabeth Blackburn sentenced Machado to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

The courtroom at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach was filled with law enforcement officers, including the Volusia County sheriff, command staff and members of the Edgewater Police Department.

Jewell’s family members and fellow officers spoke during the hearing about the impact of his death.

Investigators said Machado, who worked as a Circle K clerk, shot Jewell at a gas station at Ocean Shore Boulevard and Wisteria Drive in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

According to investigators, Machado shot Jewell 24 times.

Deputies previously said Machado told detectives he was having a bad day and thought about killing Jewell on his way to work.

Jewell’s family spoke publicly in court for the first time since his funeral.

His son, Bobby, read Bible verses during the hearing.

“God has a plan for all of us, and whether we live short lives or long lives, we all live meaningful lives,” Robert Jewell said.

Jewell’s wife, Elizabeth, also addressed the court and shared parts of their love story.

“We had a once-in-a-lifetime love, the kind people spend their lives searching for,” Elizabeth Jewell said.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Machado firing multiple rounds at Jewell. The video stops before the shooting happens.

According to investigators, the shooting happened about two hours after Machado picked up the gun.

Machado showed no emotion in court, while many officers and Jewell’s family members were in tears.

Elizabeth Jewell also directly addressed Machado during the hearing.

“Your life is meaningless and will be until you take your last breath,” she said.

Jewell, 45, had served with the Edgewater Police Department for two years. He had previously worked for the Volusia Sheriff’s Office as a telecommunicator.

Edgewater police remembered Jewell as kind, selfless and caring, and said his dedication as a husband and father defined him.

Channel 9 spoke with the Edgewater police chief about the plea deal and why he said Jewell’s family and the department supported it. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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