Man involved in Orlando road rage shooting found guilty

Nicholas Carrasquillo (suspect) A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday, hours after he shot a 30-year-old man to death in a case of road rage, the Orlando Police Department said. (Orlando Police Department)
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of killing another driver in an Orlando road rage shooting last year is found guilty of second degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators say Nicholas Carrasquillo shot and killed David Alexzander Sligh along East Colonial Drive near Lake Baldwin Lane in January of 2024.

The verdict came after the jury deliberated for just about two hours.

Carrasquillo pleaded not guilty, arguing that he felt trapped after Sligh cut him off in traffic, and would not move his vehicle when the traffic light turned green.

He also argued that he was trying to protect himself when he shot Sligh after seeing him reach for something in his vehicle, but evidence later found that Sligh did not have a weapon and never got out of his vehicle.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Leo Vargas is a reporter and anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

