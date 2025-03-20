Man involved in Orlando road rage shooting found guilty

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of killing another driver in an Orlando road rage shooting last year is found guilty of second degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Investigators say Nicholas Carrasquillo shot and killed David Alexzander Sligh along East Colonial Drive near Lake Baldwin Lane in January of 2024.

The verdict came after the jury deliberated for just about two hours.

READ: ‘Red Flag’ fire warning issued Thursday for most of Central Florida

Carrasquillo pleaded not guilty, arguing that he felt trapped after Sligh cut him off in traffic, and would not move his vehicle when the traffic light turned green.

He also argued that he was trying to protect himself when he shot Sligh after seeing him reach for something in his vehicle, but evidence later found that Sligh did not have a weapon and never got out of his vehicle.

READ: Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns this week

A sentencing date has not been set.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group