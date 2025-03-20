Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns this week

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The 66th annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival starts Friday, March 21, and lasts through Sunday, March 23 in historic downtown Winter Park.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Considered one of the oldest juried fine art shows in the nation, organizers say more than 200 artists were selected to participate and compete for a cash award.

The festival will also feature art activities for children, as well as live music in the Central Park area, and a variety of food and beverages.

READ: ‘Red Flag’ fire warning issued Thursday for most of Central Florida

Park Avenue and surrounding streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the festival.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group