Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns this week

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The 66th annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival starts Friday, March 21, and lasts through Sunday, March 23 in historic downtown Winter Park.

Considered one of the oldest juried fine art shows in the nation, organizers say more than 200 artists were selected to participate and compete for a cash award.

The festival will also feature art activities for children, as well as live music in the Central Park area, and a variety of food and beverages.

Park Avenue and surrounding streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the festival.

