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Magic lose Play-In game to 76ers, have one more chance to extend season

Orlando will host Charlotte on Friday night with the No. 8 seed up for grabs.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
The Magic return to the Kia Center Friday night. The Magic return to the Kia Center Friday night.
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Orlando Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 109-97 Wednesday night in the No. 7 versus No. 8 seed Play-In Tournament game.

Philadelphia advances to play No. 2 seed Boston in the first round.

Orlando has one more chance to win a game or their season is over. The Magic will host the No. 9 seed Charlotte Hornets Friday night at the Kia Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 on Amazon Prime.

The winner gets the No. 8 seed and a date with No. 1 Detroit in the first round.

Desmond Bane led all scorers Wednesday with 34 points in a losing effort.

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