Magic lose Play-In game to 76ers, have one more chance to extend season

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Orlando Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 109-97 Wednesday night in the No. 7 versus No. 8 seed Play-In Tournament game.

Philadelphia advances to play No. 2 seed Boston in the first round.

Orlando has one more chance to win a game or their season is over. The Magic will host the No. 9 seed Charlotte Hornets Friday night at the Kia Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 on Amazon Prime.

The winner gets the No. 8 seed and a date with No. 1 Detroit in the first round.

Desmond Bane led all scorers Wednesday with 34 points in a losing effort.

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