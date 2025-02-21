Local county to begin School zone speed safety program

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Public Schools will begin the first phase of their school zone speed safety program on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Vehicles caught speeding during school hours and 30 minutes before and after school hours will receive a warning notice in the mail alerting them to their illegal speeding.

After a 30-day warning period, the program will begin issuing citations to violators on Tuesday, March 26, 2025.

Fines will be sent to the vehicle’s registered owner for $100.

“As someone deeply committed to the safety of our children, I have championed this program to ensure our school zones are places of protection and care,” said Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “This warning period allows drivers to adjust their behavior, helping us create safer streets with a stronger community focus on student safety.”

32 speed cameras have been placed at high-risk locations across Osceola County in several directions. 15 of those cameras will be operational during Phase 1 at the following schools beginning February 24:

Bellalago Academy

Boggy Creek Elementary School

Deerwood Elementary

Horizon Middle School

KOA Elementary

Liberty High School

Mater Brighton Lakes Academy

Mater Palms Academy

Parkway Middle School

Sunrise Elementary School

Phase 2 of the implementation is scheduled to include the following schools approximately 30 days later:

BridgePrep Academy

Narcoossee Elementary School

Poinciana High School

Reedy Creek Elementary School

The County will notify the public through social media, media releases, and the County’s website of the finalized start date of Phase 2′s 30-day warning period.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group