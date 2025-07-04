Local

Lightning detonates Sanford fireworks; Fourth of July fireworks canceled

By WFTV.com News Staff
Lightning detonates Sanford fireworks Sanford city officials confirms Friday night’s fireworks show is canceled after a lightning strike set off the fireworks ahead of schedule.
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford city officials confirms Friday night’s fireworks show is canceled after a lightning strike set off the fireworks ahead of schedule.

Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said lightning struck a tree, then traveled underground and hit a circuit board, detonating the fireworks.

The strike also destroyed some of the equipment.

Woodruff said no one was hurt and there was no property damage.

While the evening’s fireworks at Fort Mellon Park are canceled, the rest of the Star Spangled Sanford event will continue until 9 p.m. as planned.

The mayor is reminding people not to bring personal fireworks to the remainder of the celebration.

