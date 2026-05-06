Lawmakers demand charges after 34 sloth deaths linked to Sloth World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another sloth has died in Central Florida, bringing the total number of confirmed sloth deaths to 34, amid ongoing confusion regarding the investigation into Sloth World.

State Attorney Monique Worrell says her office is not leading the investigation, a statement that contradicts what Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier previously indicated.

Thirty-one of the sloth deaths occurred in a warehouse for Sloth World and three more died after being donated to the Central Florida Zoo.

According to FWC reports, the sloths died from a viral infection, cold and stress experienced during transportation and housing.

Of the 13 sloths donated to the Central Florida Zoo, three have died.

State lawmakers have called for answers and criminal charges following the deaths.

FWC reports indicate that dozens of sloths arrived from South America over the last couple of years.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani is holding a press conference on Wednesday to advocate for accountability regarding the sloth deaths.

Sloth experts are expected to be present at the press conference.

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