Lake Mary, Jones advance to state title games

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Mary beat defending state champion Venice 31-26 Friday night to advance to the Class 7A state championship game.

The Rams lost to the Indians in last year’s state title game and got some revenge on their home field.

Lake Mary will play Vero Beach on December 13 in Miami in the Class 7A state title game. Kickoff from Pitbull Stadium is set for 7:30.

In the Class 4A state semifinals, Jones beat Port Charlotte 35-23 to advance to the state title game for the second straight season.

The Tigers will face American Heritage in a title game rematch. Jones lost 41-31 to the Patriots last December.

Saturday’s 4A state title game in Miami will kick off at 12:30.

