Lake Mary attorney, daughter accused in alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Mary attorney, his social media influencer daughter, and her former boyfriend are accused in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting pop singer Jack Avery, according to newly released court documents.

Channel 9 first broke the story Tuesday after investigators arrested attorney Francisco Gonzalez and his daughter, Gabriela “Gabbie” Gonzalez. Prosecutors say the pair plotted to kill Avery, the father of Gabbie Gonzalez’s child.

Now, a nine-page criminal complaint is revealing new allegations involving Gonzalez’s former boyfriend, Kai Cordrey.

According to prosecutors, Cordrey and Gonzalez discussed using the dark web and Bitcoin in 2021 to hire someone to kill Avery in Los Angeles. Court documents say the group also discussed making Avery’s death appear to be an accident.

Investigators claim Francisco Gonzalez later sent Cordrey $10,000 to help “locate, hire, and pay someone to kill Jack Avery.”

Investigators say Cordrey used the online alias “Lizard King 69” while attempting to hire a hitman on the dark web. Prosecutors say the alleged hitman requested an additional $4,000 payment — money investigators claim Francisco Gonzalez also provided.

The complaint states Cordrey allegedly requested Avery be killed within two days and said the killing “did not need to be in any special way.”

But investigators say Cordrey was not communicating with a real hitman. Instead, prosecutors say he was unknowingly talking to an undercover FBI agent.

Cybersecurity expert Luke Connolly told Channel 9 that despite the anonymity of the dark web, investigators often look for digital clues that can connect usernames to real people.

Connolly explained investigators commonly search for repeated usernames, linked email addresses, and IP addresses across both the dark web and the open internet.

“Law enforcement will look for cross-references, emails, usernames, even IP addresses, anything that gives them another thread to pull,” Connolly said.

Channel 9 searched the alleged username “Lizard King 69” and found dozens of online accounts using the same name-- potential digital clues investigators could use during an investigation.

According to prosecutors, Cordrey is not yet in custody but faces conspiracy to commit murder charges. Prosecutors are asking for all defendants’ bail to be set at $2 million.

If convicted, the three suspects could face up to 25 years in prison.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group