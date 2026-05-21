Kissimmee city commissioners take no action on ethics investigation against Mayor Martinez

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee commissioners refused to stop an investigation into Mayor Jackie Espinosa and Commissioner Janette Martinez Tuesday night.

The two measures were on the agenda for Tuesday night’s committee meeting. Both failed by a 2-2 vote. Mayor Espinosa and Commissioner Martinez were prohibited from voting because the measures involved them.

“This is ridiculous,” said Commissioner Martinez after the vote. “It’s completely out of line and l was really hoping today, this would have been the period.”

However, commissioners did vote to pause the procedure that allowed the ethics complaints to be filed. Leaders say they wanted to make sure the code complied with state law and was consistent with how other municipalities handle ethics complaints.

Mayor Espinosa’s complaint stems from her family businesses receiving Covid relief money through a program she helped create. Commissioner Martinez is accused of using her influence to help a friend get a permit for a food truck.

Both women have impeachment inquiries in the hands of a Special Prosecutor.

This is the second time Mayor Espinosa used a legal maneuver to stop the investigation into her actions. When asked by Eyewitness News if this was a stall tactic, Espinosa deferred to her attorney.

“It’s not a stall tactic,” said Migdalia Perez, attorney for Espinosa. “I think the city’s attorney decision today is indicative that she concedes with the motion.”

When asked why Perez didn’t challenge the procedure weeks ago, she said “We had bad laws on the books. Until these laws are enforced, no one has to do anything.”

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