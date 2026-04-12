Local

Juvenile shot in chest at Maitland apartments, suspect in custody

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Shooting at Grand Reserve Apartments Leaves Juvenile Hurt Maitland Police investigate a shooting involving a juvenile. Gunshot wounds to the chest. One person in custody. Updates on the investigation. (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a juvenile that took place Saturday afternoon.

MPD responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of gunshots fired at the Grand Reserve Apartments off Maitland Summit Boulevard.

The juvenile was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Maitland Fire-Rescue Department rushed the victim to a local hospital, and the victim is currently undergoing surgery, according to officers.

Authorities searched and located one person, who was taken into custody in relation to the shooting.

Channel 9 has a crew on scene and will provide updates on the investigation.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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