Juvenile shot in chest at Maitland apartments, suspect in custody

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a juvenile that took place Saturday afternoon.
MPD responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of gunshots fired at the Grand Reserve Apartments off Maitland Summit Boulevard.
The juvenile was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the chest.
The Maitland Fire-Rescue Department rushed the victim to a local hospital, and the victim is currently undergoing surgery, according to officers.
Authorities searched and located one person, who was taken into custody in relation to the shooting.
Channel 9 has a crew on scene and will provide updates on the investigation.
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