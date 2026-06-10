James Fishback joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — James Fishback, a candidate for the Republic nomination in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial race, joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to share updates from his campaign.

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The 31-year-old Broward County native and CEO of investment management firm Azoria Partners is running on a platform whose priorities include protecting Florida homes; eliminating homestead property taxes; halting H-1B visa programs; and eliminating toll roads for Florida residents.

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Fishback also says that, as governor, he would introduce laws that would “put an end” to the recent rise in teen takeovers, the large, illegal gatherings of young teens in public places, which are often organized on social media.

READ: Sheriff John Mina joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview – WDBO

He will face prolific candidates in the Republican primary, including Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and Rep. Byron Donalds, the latter of whom has already received endorsement from President Trump.

“[Voters] should consider supporting me because at the end of the day, [Florida] is a state. It’s not a business, it is not a playground, it is not a place to be developed and constantly have people move here from all over the world,” said Fishback. “We have to protect the people who made Florida great. Florida the best state in the country, but it cannot remain the best if the people who made it the best can no longer afford to live here.”

Click below to access the full interview.

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