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Lt. Gov. Jay Collins joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

The Florida lieutenant governor, who is also actively running for the governor’s office as a Republican candidate, talked all things surrounding his campaign.

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss his current gubernatorial campaign, among other topics related to current affairs. Collins is running for the position soon to be vacated by Ron DeSantis as a Republican candidate.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Collins announced his candidacy about four months ago. When asked how he thinks his campaign is doing as opposed to other candidates such as Byron Donalds and James Fishback, Collins said he feels “great.”

“The feedback has been incredible. They understand that of the people in this race, I’m the only one with executive branch experience,” he said. “I’m the only one that doesn’t have to talk hypothetically about what I’ll do. I’m already doing it.”

Click below to access the full interview.

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Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.



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