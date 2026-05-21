Sheriff John Mina joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriff John Mina is issuing a stern warning to teens planning on participating in so-called “teen takeovers.” The Orange County Sheriff joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to talk combating these often-violent teen gatherings.

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“Teen takeovers” are described by authorities as large, illegal gatherings of young teens in public places, often organized on social media. The takeovers typically end in violence.

READ: Kissimmee Skate Rink Warns Against Planned Teen Event

A recent teen takeover at Icon Park ended with nine arrests and two deputies hurt after over a thousand teenagers swarmed the amusement park.

“They can be very, very dangerous. They can disrupt businesses. They can ruin a fun time for people who are out there just looking to have a good time, so we’re definitely cracking down on it,” Mina said. “It’s a zero-tolerance approach.”

Click below for the full interview.

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