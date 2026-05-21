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Sheriff John Mina joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

The Orange County Sheriff shared plans for how to combat the recent rise of teen takeovers, including one that ended in violence at Icon Park.

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
Police lights (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriff John Mina is issuing a stern warning to teens planning on participating in so-called “teen takeovers.” The Orange County Sheriff joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to talk combating these often-violent teen gatherings.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

“Teen takeovers” are described by authorities as large, illegal gatherings of young teens in public places, often organized on social media. The takeovers typically end in violence.

READ: Kissimmee Skate Rink Warns Against Planned Teen Event

A recent teen takeover at Icon Park ended with nine arrests and two deputies hurt after over a thousand teenagers swarmed the amusement park.

“They can be very, very dangerous. They can disrupt businesses. They can ruin a fun time for people who are out there just looking to have a good time, so we’re definitely cracking down on it,” Mina said. “It’s a zero-tolerance approach.”

Click below for the full interview.

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Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.



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