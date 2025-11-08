It’s National Cappuccino Day

While many coffee lovers know National Coffee Day takes place on September 29th, only a few celebrate National Cappuccino Day on November 8th.

National Cappuccino Day honors the beloved Italian coffee beverage known for its rich espresso base, steamed milk, and frothy foam topping.

Originating in Italy, the cappuccino has become a global favorite.

According to DaysoftheYear.com, the day encourages us to appreciate the skill of making a perfect cappuccino and connect with others over a shared love for coffee.

This special day is not attributed to any specific organization or individual but is widely celebrated by coffee lovers. National Espresso Day is right around the corner on November 23rd.

The word “cappuccino” comes from an Italian word that refers to Christian friars. For more information on the history of the word, The Origin of Cappuccino | Merriam-Webster

